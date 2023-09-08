Odisha Warehousing Corporation Godown Superintendent Lands Under Vigilance Scanner

Puri: Odisha Vigilance sleuths intercepted Debiprasad Mohanty, godown superintendent of State Warehousing Corporation in Odisha’s Puri district, on Friday while he was waiting for a bus at Nimapara and found cash to the tune of Rs 2.14 lakh in his possession.

As Mohanty was unable to give a satisfactory account for the cash, the Vigilance sleuths seized the money.

Following the interception, simultaneous searches are underway at three locations linked to Mohanty from a disproportionate (DA) angle. Currently, Mohanty is being interrogated to ascertain the source of money.