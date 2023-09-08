Emma Roberts-Kim Kardashian starrer ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ Reveals Official Trailer

New York: American Horror Story: Delicate’s trailer has been released, featuring Kim Kardashian’s first major acting role and spooky imagery of witches and goats.

The trailer introduces Emma Roberts’ character Anna and her desire for parenthood, as she undergoes IVF and experiences growing paranoia.

The season is split into two parts, with the first part premiering on FX on September 20.

Delicate‘s big headline is that it co-stars Kim Kardashian in a dramatic role, along with AHS regular Emma Roberts and newcomer to the franchise Cara Delevingne. Matt Czuchry, Billie Lourd, Denis O’Hare, Leslie Grossman and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez also star.

For the first time, a season is based on a novel — Danielle Valentine’s Delicate Condition.

The novel is described as “a gripping thriller about an actress (Roberts in the show) who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.” The book has been called a feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby.

The new season has been split into two parts, with the first part premiering Sept. 20. The show will first air on FX and then stream the next day on Hulu. There’s no premiere date yet for the second part.

Murphy previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the season’s sole writer and showrunner Halley Feiffer “has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, with Halley Feiffer serving as showrunner for the new season. The show is the longest running hour-long series in FX’s history, is renewed for a 13th installment.

AHS spinoff American Horror Stories will also return with a four-episode Halloween event on Oct. 26 on Hulu.