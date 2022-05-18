Heatwave to return in Odisha on May 21

Bhubaneswar: Though there will be no large change in day temperature during the next three days, the maximum temperature will gradually rise by 3-4 °C thereafter at most places over the districts of Odisha, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said, in its weather forecast, on Wednesday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, with day temperature is likely to rise by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in the state and some districts will be witnessing heatwave conditions.

Forecast for Bhubaneswar and n/hood valid for the next 24 hours: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder/lightining. Maximum and Minimum temperature very likely to be around 36°C and 27°C respectively.