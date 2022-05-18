Odisha Cabinet Approves Financial Assistance To IDCO For Various Projects In State

Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet approved the new scheme called ‘Financial Assistance for development of Mega Aluminium Park at Angul’ to be executed through IDCO to develop Mega Aluminium Park at Angul.

Considering the present scenario of industrialization in other states, the State needs to provide developed land at a competitive price with world-class infrastructure in order to attract entrepreneurs to set up their units in the upcoming Industrial Parks.

This is only possible if State Government provides the necessary budgetary support for the development of Mega Aluminium Park so that the land rates are attractive and comparable with other competing states.

The development of the above new Industrial Estate has been kept under focus sector as per Vision 2025 and being monitored under the 5T Framework regularly

State Government will extend gross financial assistance of Rs 428.95 crore to develop Mega Aluminium Park (Including land acquisition). The target date of completion of the Park is three years

Taking note of the above, the State Cabinet today approved the new Scheme “Financial Assistance for development of Mega Aluminium Park at Angul” and budgetary support of Rs 428.95 Crore (from the period 2021-22 to 2023-24) to IDCO under the said scheme.

The State Cabinet has also approved the new scheme called “Land Bank scheme” to be executed through IDCO aiming to create a Land Bank of 1 lakh acres to facilitate the setting up of industrial units in the State thereby generating employment and revenue for the State.

Odisha government has assigned IDCO to acquire land for large industrial units as well as to establishing

Industrial Estates with Plug and Play facilities. The scheme shall enable IDCO to acquire private land in specific strategic locations for industrial growth.

State Government will extend gross financial assistance of Rs.856 Crore (from the period 2021-22 to 2025-26) through a budgetary provision under the new ” Land Bank Scheme”.

The Land Bank Scheme would encourage prospective investors to invest in the establishment of industries and infrastructure projects. IDCO has taken up projects under the said scheme for sustainable development of the state in the industrial sector.

Today State Cabinet approved the proposal of IDCO to procure 871.427 Acres of land for its Land Bank from M/s Tata Power Co. Ltd. which had been earlier leased out for its Coal-based Thermal Power Plant at Barang Tahasil in Cuttack District.

The procured land can be utilized for attracting new industrial and infrastructure projects, which will create huge employment opportunities for the people of Odisha.

State Government will extend gross financial assistance of Rs.62,83,48,517/- to IDCO for the abovementioned purpose.