Heatwave To Prevail In Odisha Till 30th April

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Tuesday issued heatwave warning with a prediction in rise of maximum day temperature by 2 °C at a few place over the districts of interior Odisha.

As per the midday weather bulletin issued by IMD today, heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over these districts from 26th April to 8.30 am of 30th April 2022.

“Due to Northwesterly/Westerly dry air at lower levels and high solar insolation, maximum day temperature is very likely to rise slightly by 2 °C at a few places over the districts of interior Odisha during the next 2 days and due to incursion of southerly along the coastal area and near surface levels maximum temperature likely to fall slightly by about 2 °C over the district of coastal Odisha during the next 2 days and there will be no large change thereafter,” the IMD said.

The maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 3 to 5 °C at many places over the districts of interior Odisha and likely to be above normal by 2 to 3 °C at a few places over of coastal Odisha during the next 4 to 5 days. People are advised to take precautionary measures while going outside during daytime between 11 am to 3 pm,” the IMD bulletin reads.

Heatwave condition very likely at isolated places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Angul, Deogarh, & Bolangir on 27th, 28th & 29th April, and over the districts of , Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, & Jharsuguda on 30th April 2022.

Heat is tolerable for the general public but slight health concern for vulnerable people (viz: infants, elderly and sick people). The Weatherman have advised to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehyderation. Farmers are advised to continue irrigation activities in sugarcane, summer maize, pulses and other crops and vegetables.