Australia, New Zealand Not To Send Athletes To Asian Games

Canberra/Wellington: Australia and New Zealand have declined to send their athletes to the Asian Games that will be held in China’s Hangzhou in September this year.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC), said in a statement on Tuesday that they don’t have any athletes going to Asian Games.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee also confirmed that the nation will not be participating at the Asian Games this year. A quota of 300 athletes and 150 support staff from Oceania nations, including Australia and New Zealand has been invited by The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

The AOC’s outgoing president, John Coates, who was the IOC Vice President and is known to be one of the world’s most influential sports administrators, had long pushed for Australia’s athletes to be included in the Asian Games in order to compete at the highest level.

There’s a possibility that the Asian Games might be postponed due to the pandemic as revealed by a report last week, quoting the OCA’s director-general.