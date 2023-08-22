Haryanavi singer Raju Punjabi dies at 40 in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryanavi singer Raju Punjabi died at the age of 40 in a hospital in Haryana. As per India TV News, he was admitted to a hospital in Haryana’s Hisar for some time and was undergoing treatment for jaundice.

As per the report, he was discharged from the hospital after his health improved. However, the singer’s health deteriorated and he was admitted again. Singer KD Desi Rock shared a photo of Raju, from the hospital bed, and wrote, “Raju wapas aaja (Raju come back).”

The late singer’s fans were also shocked at the news. A wrote, “A great tragedy in the world of music, the king of tunes Har Dil Aziz, our dear brother Raju Punjabi ji has said goodbye to the world.” Another comment read, “Very sad news Renowned Haryanvi singer #RajuPunjabi ji is no more with us today. The father of three small children Raju Punjabi was special in the entire Haryanvi industry.”

An Instagram user said, “Today our dear brother Raju Punjabi is no more among us. May our brother rest in peace. Om Shanti.” “We will miss you legend,” said another person. A person wrote, “We pray to the almighty to grant the departed soul a place at his feet. Om Shanti.”

A few days ago, Raju had released his last song Aapse Milke Yaara Humko Accha Laga Tha. His last Instagram post is also about his song. Raju had shared a video collage on August 20 and simply wrote, “Aapse Milke Yara Humko Achha Laga.”

Raju Punjabi is known for songs such as Aacha Lage Se, Desi Desi, Tu Cheez Lajawab, Last Peg and Bhang Mere Yaara Ne, among several others. He had collaborated with Sapna Choudhary on a project.