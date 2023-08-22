Piyush Goyal Reassures Onion Farmers About Fair Remuneration

Mumbai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal reassured the farmers on Tuesday that the government will initiate the purchase of the additional 2 lakh tonne onions for the buffer stock from onion farmers in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and other areas. The minister informed the farmers that they will be provided appropriate remuneration for their produce and the government will purchase the onions at Rs 2,410 per quintal.

Goyal added, “From 11 am today, NCCF and NAFED will begin the purchase of 2 lakh more tons of onion from Nashik, Pimpalgaon, Lasalgaon, Ahmednagar and the entire region. More purchases will be made in future if needed,” stressing that the farmers don’t need to be concerned about the export duty, reported ANI.

On Monday, Union Minister Bharti Pawar also stated that the government will not allow onion prices to crash. Amidst a protest by farmers and traders against the 40 per cent export duty on onions, the minister stated that with the growing demand for onions, the farmers don’t need to be concerned as the government will adhere to it’s ‘people first’ policy.