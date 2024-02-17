Greece PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis to visit India on Feb 21

The Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is scheduled to embark on a State visit to India from the 21st of February accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation.

During his two-day State visit, he will be the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the 9th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi and will also visit Mumbai before heading back to Athens.

The visiting dignitary will receive a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan and hold bilateral discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also host a lunch banquet in Mr Mitsotakis’s honour.

This visit marks the first bilateral Head of State or Government level visit from Greece to India in 15 years, and it is expected to further strengthen and deepen the strategic partnership between the two nations that was elevated to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ during Mr Modi’s visit to Greece in August last year.