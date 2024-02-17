World Table Tennis Championships: Indian Men’s Team Beat Chile 3-0 In Busan

The Indian Men’s Table Tennis team secured a 3-0 victory over Chile in the World Table Tennis Championships 2024 in Busan, South Korea on Saturday in their opening Group-stage tie.

All three Indian paddlers- Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai & Sathiyan Gnanasekaran comfortably won their Singles matches 3-0.

Achanta Sharath Kamal led India 1-0 in the opening match by beating Nicolas Burgos 11-5, 11-8, 11-6 soon after Harmeet Desai doubled this with an 11-8, 11-7, 11-6 win over Gustavo Gomez.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in the third match of the tie emerged victorious over Felipe Olivares with a 12-10, 11-8, 11-8.

India will next face Poland on Sunday, hosts South Korea on Monday and New Zealand on the 20th of February. The quarter-finalists in both the men’s and women’s categories will qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.