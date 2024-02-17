S. Jaishankar calls on Sheikh Hasina, Appreciates Her Guidance In Advancing ‘India Bangladesh Maitri’

The External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar, recently met with several prominent leaders on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference held in Germany. During his meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, they discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation and global and regional concerns.

In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar expressed his appreciation for PM Hasina’s guidance in advancing India Bangladesh Maitri. He also met with the Foreign Affairs Minister of Belgium, Hadja Lahbib, to discuss advancing bilateral ties.

Moreover, he held discussions on the Ukraine conflict with the Foreign Minister of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, and shared his views on recent global developments with the Foreign Minister of Portugal, João Cravinho.

Dr Jaishankar also had a meeting with the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, where they discussed traditional medicine and pandemic preparedness.

The Munich Security Conference, which began yesterday, offers a unique platform for high-level debates on the world’s most pressing security challenges and will conclude tomorrow.