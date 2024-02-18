Gold Price in India
Gold Rate Today In India, Check 24 Carat Gold Price

By Itishree Sethy
New Delhi: As of February 18, 2024, gold prices remained unchanged in India. The average rate for 10 grams remained around Rs 62,400.

To provide a broader perspective, the average price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was approximately Rs. 62,400, while the corresponding amount for 22-carat gold stood at Rs. 57,200.

At the same time, the silver market also showed status quo, reaching Rs 76,500 per kilogram.

Gold Rate Today In India: Retail Gold Price On February 18:

Gold Rate Today In Bhubaneswar

In Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is currently priced at Rs 57,200 and the same amount of 24-carat gold is of Rs. 62,400.

Gold Rate Today In Delhi

In Delhi, people have to spend Rs 57,350 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 62,550 for the same amount of 24-carat gold.

Gold Price Today In Mumbai

In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is currently priced at Rs 57,200, whereas the same amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 62,400.

Gold Rate Today In Chennai 

In Chennai, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 57,800, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 63,050.

Check gold rates today in different cities on February 18, 2024; (In Rs/10 grams)

CITY 22 CARAT GOLD PRICE 24 CARAT GOLD PRICE
Ahmedabad 57,250 62,450
Kolkata 57,200 62,400
Gurugram 57,350 62,550
Lucknow 57,350 62,550
Bengaluru 57,200 62,400
Jaipur 57,350 62,550
Patna 57,250 62,450
Bhubaneshwar 57,200 62,400
Hyderabad 57,200 62,400
