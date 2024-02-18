Gold Rate Today In India, Check 24 Carat Gold Price
New Delhi: As of February 18, 2024, gold prices remained unchanged in India. The average rate for 10 grams remained around Rs 62,400.
To provide a broader perspective, the average price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was approximately Rs. 62,400, while the corresponding amount for 22-carat gold stood at Rs. 57,200.
At the same time, the silver market also showed status quo, reaching Rs 76,500 per kilogram.
Gold Rate Today In India: Retail Gold Price On February 18:
Gold Rate Today In Bhubaneswar
In Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is currently priced at Rs 57,200 and the same amount of 24-carat gold is of Rs. 62,400.
Gold Rate Today In Delhi
In Delhi, people have to spend Rs 57,350 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 62,550 for the same amount of 24-carat gold.
Gold Price Today In Mumbai
In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is currently priced at Rs 57,200, whereas the same amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 62,400.
Gold Rate Today In Chennai
In Chennai, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 57,800, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 63,050.
Check gold rates today in different cities on February 18, 2024; (In Rs/10 grams)
|CITY
|22 CARAT GOLD PRICE
|24 CARAT GOLD PRICE
|Ahmedabad
|57,250
|62,450
|Kolkata
|57,200
|62,400
|Gurugram
|57,350
|62,550
|Lucknow
|57,350
|62,550
|Bengaluru
|57,200
|62,400
|Jaipur
|57,350
|62,550
|Patna
|57,250
|62,450
|Bhubaneshwar
|57,200
|62,400
|Hyderabad
|57,200
|62,400
