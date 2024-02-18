Gold Rate Today In India, Check 24 Carat Gold Price

New Delhi: As of February 18, 2024, gold prices remained unchanged in India. The average rate for 10 grams remained around Rs 62,400.

To provide a broader perspective, the average price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was approximately Rs. 62,400, while the corresponding amount for 22-carat gold stood at Rs. 57,200.

At the same time, the silver market also showed status quo, reaching Rs 76,500 per kilogram.

Gold Rate Today In India: Retail Gold Price On February 18:

Gold Rate Today In Bhubaneswar

In Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is currently priced at Rs 57,200 and the same amount of 24-carat gold is of Rs. 62,400.

Gold Rate Today In Delhi

In Delhi, people have to spend Rs 57,350 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 62,550 for the same amount of 24-carat gold.

Gold Price Today In Mumbai

In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is currently priced at Rs 57,200, whereas the same amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 62,400.

Gold Rate Today In Chennai

In Chennai, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 57,800, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 63,050.

Check gold rates today in different cities on February 18, 2024; (In Rs/10 grams)