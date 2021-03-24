Two Men Trampled To Death By Elephant In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Two persons were trampled to death by a wild elephant at Kundernisha village under Sadar forest range in the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Jaylal Mirdha and Telenga Oram from Tangaropali village of Bargarh district.

According to reports, Jaylal and Telenga were working as bamboo cutters in the village. They were sleeping in a hut last night when an elephant, which strayed into the village in search of food, trampled them to death.

Though the two labourers were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital in a critical condition, the doctors declared them ‘brought dead’.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. The pachyderms also reportedly ransacked houses and damaged crops in the locality, sources said.