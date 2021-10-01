Global Covid-19 Caseload Tops 233.7 Million

Washington: The global Covid-19 caseload has topped 233.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.78 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.22 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 233,703,468 and 4,782,043 respectively, while the total vaccine doses administered were 6,227,425,133.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 43,459,200 and 697,840 respectively, according to the CSSE.