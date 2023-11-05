Germany’s Hamburg airport closed after armed person drives through gate

Germany: Traffic at Hamburg airport was halted and the terminals evacuated on Saturday night over a “hostage situation” believed to have arisen over a custody dispute, police said. Police said a gunman rammed his car through the security area onto the tarmac at around 8 p.m. (local time), firing two shots in the air and flinging two burning bottles out of the vehicle.

“Police operations continue: Flight operations will remain suspended indefinitely. There will be flight cancellations & delays throughout the day. The police ask that passengers do not travel to the airport for the time being; the area is cordoned off,” Hamburg airport said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Polizei-Einsatz hält an: Flugbetrieb bleibt auf unbestimmte Zeit eingestellt. Es kommt den gesamten Tag über zu Flugstreichungen & Verzögerungen. Die Polizei bittet, dass Fluggäste vorerst nicht zum Flughafen anreisen, das Gelände ist weiträumig abgesperrt. pic.twitter.com/q40MJ575m6 — Hamburg Airport 🕊 (@HamburgAirport) November 5, 2023

At least two individuals — including a child — were in the car, police said. The wife of the driver had placed an emergency call alerting police to the abduction of her child, the spokesman added. “We are on site with a large contingent of emergency services. We are currently assuming a static hostage situation,” Hamburg police said on X, formerly known as Twitter. The car remained parked in the apron area of the airport.

Police added later Saturday that they believed “that a custody dispute is the background to this operation”. Psychologists as well as officers specialised in negotiations are on site, said police, adding that they were in contact with the individual in the vehicle.