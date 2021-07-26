Gangster Hyder’s Encounter Case: Escort Officer Lodges FIR At Simulia PS

Bhubaneswar: Mentioning details of the day’s events leading up to the dreaded gangster Hyder’s death, the cop who was in charge of escorting gangster on the day of his encounter, lodged an FIR at Simulia Police Station.

As the FIR filed by Police Inspector Gangadhar Saseni said the gangster was handcuffed during the shifting.

Hyder told me to stop the police vehicle near Simulia at around 3.20 PM for attending nature’s call. Though the cops dissuaded him, Hyder told them that he was suffering from acute diabetes, for which urinating was necessary. The vehicle stopped at a diversion point near a temple at Simulia, he said.

As Hyder and the escort party got down from the vehicle, he requested them to unlock the handcuff to attend nature’s call and wash hands as per custom, he added in the FIR.

As soon as a havildar unlocked the handcuff, Hyder snatched away the AK-47 rifle from the cop’s possession, aimed the gun towards the escort party and threatened the policemen to kill them.

Though Saseni and SI Asit Ranjan Jena warned him to surrender before the police, he refused and was desperate to open fire at the escort party, the FIR stated.

Seseni further mentioned that if the escort would not have resorted to firing, Hyder would have killed the escort party members from the AK-47 gun that he stanched away from Havildar Surya Kumar Rout.