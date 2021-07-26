Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav To Join India Test Squad In England

New Delhi: Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav will join the Indian Test squad in England following injuries to Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan.

Both Shaw and Suryakumar, who are currently with the limited-overs side in Sri Lanka, will fly to England to join the Test squad after injuries ruled out opener Shubman Gill, all-rounder Washington Sundar and fast bowler Avesh Khan.

“Shubman Gill suffered a “stress reaction on his left lower leg” after the ICC World Test Championship Final 2021 against New Zealand. It was initially reported that he’d miss the first Test against England, but Gill has now returned home to India, meaning he will not take any part in the Test series.

Washington Sundar injured his right-hand bowling finger during the three-day warm-up game against County XI – he has been ruled out for the remainder of the tour, with his recovery taking longer than expected.

Avesh Khan, the young pacer, also sustained an injury during the warm-up match – a blow to his left thumb that led to a fracture. He is also ruled out of the tour, and will return to India,” said BCCI in a release.

Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper batsman who recently recovered from Covid-19, and “has begun preparations for the upcoming Test series.” the BCCI said in the release.

The BCCI release also confirmed “Bowling coach B Arun, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran have completed their self-isolation in London” and joined the team in India.

India squad for England Tests: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav