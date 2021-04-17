Gangster Hyder Tests Coronavirus Positive; Remand Put On Hold

Cuttack: Gangster Hyder, who was nabbed in Telangana after he successfully escaped from SCB Medical College and Hospital here last week, had tested positive for COVID-19.

His remand has also been put on hold.

This has been informed by Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh.

Hyder had undergone an RT-PCR test and his report came out positive. He has been kept in isolation.

The Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Cuttack on Friday Mangalabag Police to take notorious gangster Sk Hyder on a seven-day remand from Saturday. The police had prayed for a 10-day remand, but the court granted remand for seven days from today.