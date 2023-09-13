Gandhian Krishna Mohanty Becomes New Chairperson Of Pradyumna Bal Jayanti Committee

Bhubaneswar: Eminent Gandhian-philanthropist and president of ‘Utkal Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi’ Krishna Mohanty was nominated as the new chairperson of the state-level Pradyumna Bal Jayanti Committee.

A new committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Mohanty for this year’s Jayanti celebration which will be observed on November 8.

Like previous years, November 8 will be observed as ‘Value-Based Journalism Day’. Essay and drawing competitions will be held at the school and college level on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pradyumna Bal- the founder of Pragativadi and symbol of value-based journalism.

The formal notification for the competition will be published on September 15. Students from standard V to graduation can participate in the essay and drawing competition. They have to write an essay or draw a picture on a given topic and send it by post or e-mail. Winners will be announced at the state-level Jayanti ceremony on November 8. On the occasion, the winners will be awarded.

In 2022, Harischandra Nanda Goswami, a veteran journalist of Mayurbhanj district, was the chairman of the state-level Jayanti Committee. In 2023, Gandhian Krishna Mohanty took over the responsibility at a special programme held at the ‘Pragativadi’ head office on Wednesday. Mohanty called upon to carry out writing fearlessly based on the ideology of Pradyumna Bal.

Co-Chairperson of the Jayanti Committee Chairperson of KIIT International School and Director of Pragativadi, Dr Mona Lisa Bal welcomed the new chairperson. She said that Pragativadi will work to protect values ​​in both politics and journalism.