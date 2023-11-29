Free NEET/JEE Coaching For Plus-II Students In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: To increase the success rate of Odia students in the NEET and JEE entrance examinations, the Odisha government has decided to impart free medical and engineering coaching to aspiring students through online mode.

The Director of Secondary Education has written to the Headmasters of all Government, Government-aided Higher Secondary Schools (+2 Colleges) in the State in this regard.

A notification issued by the Department of School and Mass Education on Wednesday said that the aspirants will be provided free coaching for the Neet, JEE entrance examination in Plus II Colleges.

However, this coaching will be in online mode only. Departmental director Raghuram Iyer has directed for installation of Smart TVs and interactive panels in the Plus II colleges.

Colleges which do not have smart classrooms can immediately spend money from the SAMS Higher Secondary School Development Fund.

However, the Director informed that the fund will be spent as per the directives of the finance department. While the state government had earlier planned to provide medical and OJEE coaching in model schools, now it will be started in all +2 colleges.

Needy students who cannot afford expensive medical and engineering coaching will now be given free coaching on college campuses.