Salaar: Part 1: CeaseFire trailer drops on Dec 1st at 19:19 I Countdown Begins!

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire mania doesn’t seem to be in the mood to stop. As the momentum is building very high for the trailer release, the fans and the audience are eagerly looking forward to watching the much-anticipated actioner’s trailer.

As the trailer is all set to release on December 1st, excitement is constantly on the rise all across the nation.

The long wait to catch a glimpse of the action entertainer is coming to an end, with only two days left until the release of the trailer on December 1st at 19:19.

The excitement is building with each passing day among the masses across the nation as everyone is excited to watch the combination of KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali Star Prabhas. Since the release of the teaser, the chatter for the actioner has been extremely high among the masses, and with the teaser being opened to a massive response, there are high expectations for the film that is being produced by Hombale Films.

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire is an upcoming cinematic spectacle that promises to redefine the action and set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.