Four Odisha places record below 10 degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar: Koraput was the coldest town in Odisha on Thursday with 7.1 degrees Celsius, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Apart from Koraput, Semiliguda recorded 8.3 degree Celsius, G Udaygiri 9, Daringibadi 9.5 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Cuttack city recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees while the State capital Bhubaneswar recorded 17 degrees as the minimum temperature.