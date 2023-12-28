13 Burnt Alive as Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Dumper In Madhya Pradesh

Guna: Thirteen people charred to death and 17 others sustained severe burn injuries as a passenger bus caught fire after being collided with a dumper in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh.

As per reports, the ill-fated bus was on its way to Aaron while the dumper was headed towards Guna when the accident occurred. There were around 30 passengers in the bus at the time of the accident.

The injured were rushed to the Guna district hospital for treatment. They were said to be in critical conditions.