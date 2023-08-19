Four Held For Attack On Police SI In City Outskirts, Main Accused Escapes

Bhubaneswar: Dhauli police station arrested four people on Saturday for allegedly attacking a police SI and leaving him critically injured on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The arrested persons are Kalandri Patra (28) of Badagada PS area, Abhishek Nayak (21) of Sishupalgarh PS area, Sidharth Mishra (32) of Puri Town PS area and Sujit Maharana (32) of Khurda Balugaon PS area.

The police have seized two bikes, a hammer and other weapons from the arrested accused. However, the main accused, Papu, who hit the police officer’s head, managed to escape from the spot.

According to information, the accused who were arrested late on Friday night were present near Lingi 3/11 substation under the Dhauli police station with some weapons and were planning to commit robbery on the national highway.

On receiving the information, Dhauli police reached the spot and were preparing to arrest them when the anti-socials attacked the cops with deadly weapons.

A police SI, who sustained an injury on his head in the attack, was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

Later, other police personnel reached the spot and arrested four of the accused while another managed to flee the scene.

During this, the accused persons also set fire to an outhouse following which a bike and other furniture were burnt. Further investigation is underway, the police said.