Four Asiatic Lions At Singapore Zoo Test Covid-19 Positive

Singapore: Four Asiatic lions at a Singapore zoo have tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in contact with infected staff.

According to reports, the four Asiatic lions tested positive at the Night Safari, a popular tourist attraction. The lions had exhibited mild symptoms including coughing, sneezing and lethargy on Saturday. However, all the lions are healthy, alert and are eating well.

“This was upon exposure to staff from the Mandai Wildlife Group who tested positive for COVID-19,” the report quoted the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) as saying.

The AVS used PCR tests to diagnose the four Asiatic lions. An African lion at the Singapore Zoo also showed symptoms on Monday and is undergoing testing.

“We expect that the lions will make full recovery with minor supportive treatment. However, anti-inflammatories and antibiotics may be prescribed if further treatment is needed,” said Dr Luz of the Mandai Wildlife Group.

Meanwhile, the country also reported 3,397 fresh COVID-19 cases. With this, the total number of cases in the country has increased to 2,24,200. The Ministry of Health reported 12 deaths due to coronavirus-related complications and the death toll rises to 523.