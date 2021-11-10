Lauds Pour In As Padma Awardee Nanda Sir Raised His Hands To Bless Prez Kovind

Bhubaneswar: Once Albert Einstein said, “It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.”

And this quote got its significance when 102-year-old Nanda Prusty, a very popular teacher from Jajpur raised his hands to bless President Ram Nath Kovind during the Padma Awards ceremony.

Seeing such a great gesture and honour of President Kovind, Netizens have lauded him with praises.

Several Twitteraties said that the President’s humble response to the centenarian teacher who dedicated his life in building real characters of the society, was a true outcome of his learning and disciplined life.

“President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Nanda Prusty for Literature & Education. 102-yr-old “Nanda sir”, who provided free education to children and adults at Jajpur, Odisha for decades, raised his hands in a gesture of blessing the President,” read the caption shared alongside the post tweeted from the President of India’s account.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Nanda Prusty for Literature & Education. 102-yr-old “Nanda sir”, who provided free education to children and adults at Jajpur, Odisha for decades, raised his hands in a gesture of blessing the President. pic.twitter.com/4kXPZz5NCJ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 9, 2021

Popularly known as ‘Nanda Mastre’, Prusty has been teaching both children and senior citizens in his village Kantira of Jajpur free of charge since the past several decades and wishes to remove illiteracy.

