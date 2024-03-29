Former Salepur MLA Prakash Behera quits BJP

Bhubaneswar: Former Salepur MLA Prakash Behera has snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has resigned from the primary membership of the party ahead of the 2024 elections in Odisha.

In his letter to the Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal, Behera said, “I tried his best to do justice to the post and make the party achieve milestones but have been unable to do so satisfactorily.”

Behera has also resigned from the post of district president. It is pertinent to mention here that Behera was in Congress and later joined the BJP in 2019. Though he contested the polls in 2019 on BJP, he lost.