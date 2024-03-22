Former Odisha Minister Damodar Rout passes away at 83

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Minister Damodar Rout passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday morning. He was 83.

As per reports, Rout breathed his last at 5:23am this morning.

Sources said, his body will be taken to his government residence at Unit-6 in Bhubaneswar where his well wishers will pay their last respect to the leader.

Family members today informed that the seven-time MLA suffered a cardiac arrest on March 18. He was immediately rushed to Capital Hospital and was later shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Sambit alleged, ‘doctors at the Capital Hospital did not provide CPR during the crisis despite several requests’.