Pranab Mukherjee’s Daughter Sharmistha Hits Out At Kejriwal

New Delhi: Following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, has accused Kejriwal and the Anna Hazare group of leveling irresponsible and unfounded allegations against the then Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit.

Mukherjee pointed out that despite claims of possessing substantial evidence against Dikshit, no such evidence has been made public. She concluded her statement with the phrase ‘Karma catches up!’, insinuating that those who propagated baseless accusations are now facing repercussions for their actions.

In a post on X, she stated, “He & Anna Hazare gang were responsible for making most irresponsible, baseless & wild allegations against Congress including Sheila Dikshit ji saying he had ‘trunk loads’ of evidence against her. No one has seen the ‘trunk’ so far. Karma catches up!”

In a significant development, Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday evening arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering case related to the excise policy. This arrest, the first of its kind involving a sitting chief minister, occurred subsequent to the Delhi High Court’s refusal to grant Kejriwal protection from coercive action by the agency. The arrest drew vehement objections from his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), especially considering its timing amidst the Lok Sabha election campaign.