Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire Wins ‘Film Of The Year’ At Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024!

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is constantly adding glory to its success journey. While the film emerged as the biggest global blockbuster of the year garnering immense love from the audience and the critics, the film has been getting appreciation from non-traditional international markets as well. Now, adding yet another feather to its ever-rising success, the film has won the prestigious ‘Film Of The Year’ award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024.

Prashanth Neel’s directorial Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire took the audience on an enthralling journey, with its riveting storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and awe-inspiring performances by the cast. At the DPFI Awards 2024, the film emerged as the unbeatable champion, leaving an indelible mark on the grand cinematic landscape. The award is a testament to the film’s impact on both critics and audiences alike, solidifying its place in the pantheon of cinematic excellence.

The Prabhas starrer has also emerged as a box office ruler with its rising collection figures. The film has crossed 650 Cr. at the worldwide box office. To celebrate the success of the film the makers came together for an intimate success bash that saw the presence of cast and crew.

Following the roaring success of the film the audiences are eager to know the next segment of the story in the much-awaited sequel ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam’.

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan is directed by Prashanth Neel and the film is enjoying its Blockbuster in worldwide cinemas.