Former DI of Schools Gets 2-Yr RI For Embezzling Govt Funds

Bhubaneswar: The Special Vigilance Judge of Balasore on Thursday convicted Padmalochan Das, Ex-DI of Schools (Retired), Basta, for embezzling government funds and sentenced him to 2 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

‘Today i.e. 31.08.2023, Sri Padmalochan Das, Ex-DI of Schools (Retired), Basta, Dist-Balasore, who was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide TR No.15/2009 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c)(d)PC Act, 1988/409/477-A/34 IPC, for misappropriation of financial dues like temporary GPF, Final GPF and Festival advance of Teachers under the DI of Schools, Basta.

Special Vigilance Judge of Balasore convicted Padmalochan Das and him sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay a fine of Rs.20,000. And, in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months more for the offence U/s 409 IPC.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay a fine of Rs.10,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) of PC Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay a fine of Rs.10,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)(ii) of PC Act, 1988. The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year for the offence U/s 477-A IPC.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Padmalochan Das, Ex-DI of Schools (Retired) following his conviction.