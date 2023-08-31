OTET Result 2022 Out

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education Odisha has published the results of Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) 2022 on Thursday.

The candidates can get their results on visiting the website of the Board www.bseodisha.ac.in.

They will have to login in with their Roll Number and Mobile Number. The final scoring key is also uploaded and is available on the website. Detailed report follows.

it is worth mentioning that, the state government has made it mandatory to pass OTET for the recruitment of primary teachers in the state.

The OTET exam is conducted to evaluate the eligibility of candidates planning to become a teacher of classes I to VIII in government, private, or aided schools in the state of Odisha.

OTET exam is conducted for two categories including Category A and Category B for two papers namely Paper I and Paper-II. Category A is for Class I to Class V and Category B is for Class VI to Class VIII.

Meanwhile, the OTET question paper had been leaked with the answer key last a number of times, said reports. Due to the leak, the last dates for the examinations was also extended a number of times, said reliable reports.