For 1st time in India, number of fully jabbed surpasses partially vaccinated

New Delhi: For the first time since the start of India’s vaccination programme, the number of people in the country who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 has surpassed those who are partially vaccinated, data shows.

The development comes on the back of several weeks of the administration of second doses outstripping that of first doses, a trend that became very clear through October and November as the vaccine coverage reached 80% of the eligible population (at least one dose), a level at which experts expect it to hit a ceiling.

As of Tuesday night, of the 755.4 million people who have received at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine in India, 380.7 million people are fully vaccinated (have received both shots) and another 374.7 million have received only one shot, according to data from the CoWIN dashboard.

When seen alongside India’s estimated population of 940 million adults, this means that 40.3% of the country’s adults have been fully vaccinated while another 40.2% have been given a single jab so far.