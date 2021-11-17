Indian para- badminton team including Odisha’s Pramod Bhagat ‘safe’ as multiple blasts rock Uganda’s capital

New Delhi: The Indian para- badminton team had a close shave after multiple suicide blasts rocked the centre of Uganda’s capital city, Kampala on Tuesday.

The blasts, which occurred barely 100 meters away from the hotel where the Indian team is staying, is feared to have killed at least two people and set several cars on fire.

After moments of tension, the Para-Badminton India was quick to respond and informed that all the players were safe. Taking to Twitter, Para-Badminton India tweeted, “Indian Team is Safe! There is multiple Bomb Blast 100 mtr away from official Hotel.”

The Indian contingent has three players from Odisha, including Pramod Bhagat, the Paralympic gold medallist. The Indian para-badminton team featuring Tokyo Paralympics medallists Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar and others had travelled to Uganda and reached Kampala a couple of days ago to compete at the Uganda Para-Badminton International 2021.