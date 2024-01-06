Five Burnt Alive, Several Injured As Express Train Catches Fire In Bangladesh

Dhaka: At least five persons were burnt alive, and several others sustained critical injuries as fire broke out in five compartments of a passenger train in Gopibagh area of Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka.

The incident took place around 9:00 pm when the Benapole Express train was heading towards the Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka.

According to the Fire service and Civil defense personnel, some miscreants set fire to five compartments. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

On receiving information, seven firefighting units rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control by around 10:20 pm. The dead bodies have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem. An investigation has been launched to find out the reason behind the fire.