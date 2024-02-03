First World Odia Language Conference Inaugurated By CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the first World Odia Language Conference in a grand atmosphere at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. All the Odias in the conference and across the state and abroad joined in this festival of the Odia language today by singing Bande Utkal Janani at the same time.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced that the state government would accept the proposal and formulate a special language policy. The Chief Minister expressed his strong belief that the future of the Odia race and the Odia language is bright, saying that it will pave the way for the future development of the Odia race.

The Chief Minister said that the influence of new culture and technology is on the language. He suggested that there should be a discussion on the creation of good literature and more use of the Odia language.

Patnaik said that at this conference we will learn the history of our language. Looking at the present and paving the way for the future.

Expressing happiness that the Odia language has been recognized as a classical language, the Chief Minister said that language is the future. Odia University has been opened for the improvement of Odia language. Many steps have been taken for the propagation of the Odia language. Odia language learning is encouraged. Akhyara Bhoomi, as a memorial of this conference, is celebrating the Odia language.

In the end, the Chief Minister called upon everyone to work together for the betterment of the Odia language.

Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department Minister Mr Ashwini Kumar Patra attended the program and said that this conference is an introduction to Odia’s identity. The approach of this conference is to popularize the classical language of Odia and how to take the language forward through the application of science and technology.

Ms. Sujata Rout Karthikeyan, Secretary of Odisha Language, Literature and Culture Department, gave a welcome speech and said that this conference is a festival and celebration of language for all of us today. Today, transformation is underway in Odisha and language plays a vital role in the process. That is why the Hon’ble Chief Minister has organized this World Odia Language Conference for the glory of the Odia language. The theme of this conference is ‘Language is the Future’. Today, more than 100 scholars including linguists from 4 countries have gathered at this conference. She hoped that they would show direction for the growth of Odia language through the application of technology.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister honoured renowned linguist Prof. Debi Prasanna Pattanayak with the first World Odia Language Award for his lifelong dedication to the development of the Odia language. As a reward, he was given a certificate and Rs. 20 lakhs.

In his speech Prof. Pattanayak, said, “I have been honoured in many places abroad. But today’s honour is the greatest honour of my life.”

Also, the Chief Minister felicitated two Odia Jnanapeeth Award winners, Padma Vibhushan Dr. Sitakanta Mahapatra, Padma Bhushan Dr. Pratibha Ray and Prof. Arlo Griffith.

Padma Vibhushan Dr. Sitakanta Mohapatra said that the future of the Odia language is very bright. Language literature has a need not only for self-satisfaction but also to create a readership. Today’s conference is a welcome step for the growth of Odia language literature.