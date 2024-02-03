“The goal of a Viksit Bharat can only be achieved if all states are developed”: PM Modi

Sambalpur: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone for projects worth more than Rs 68,000 crore in Sambalpur aimed at boosting the energy sector involving natural gas, coal and power generation apart from important projects of road, railway and higher education sector.

Sri Modi inaugurated the 400-crore permanent campus of IIM, Sambalpur. He also flagged off the Puri- Sonepur-Puri weekly express, which will improve connectivity in the region, and dedicated the Jharsuguda Head Post Office Heritage Building to the nation. Sri Modi inaugurated the 412 km Dhamra-Angul pipeline section of the Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline project. “The goal of a Viksit Bharat can only be achieved if all the states are developed”, PM Modi remarked, as he mentioned lending maximum support to Odisha in every sector.

“Subarnapur district will also connect through Puri-Sonpur Express making it easier for devotees to perform darshan of Lord Jagannath”, he said. Shri Modi mentioned that the supercritical and ultra-supercritical thermal plants inaugurated today will ensure adequate and affordable electricity for every family in Odisha.

“Odisha has greatly benefited from the policies made by the Central Government in the last 10 years”, the Prime Minister said, as he mentioned that Odisha’s income has increased 10 times after the change in mining policy.

“Odisha has so far received more than Rs 25,000 crores and the money is being used for the welfare of the people in the area where mining is taking place”. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister assured the people of Odisha that the Central Government will continue to work for the development of the state with the same dedicated spirit.

The development works which are either being inaugurated or for which foundation stones are being laid will give significant boost to Odisha’s progress. https://t.co/meydQfLLui — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2024

