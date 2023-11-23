First-Ever Tribal Poets Meet Concludes At SCSTRTI

Bhubaneswar: The two-day State Level Tribal Poets Meet organised by Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI) concluded on Thursday. Minister for School & Mass Education Department, Govt of Odisha, Sudam Marndi graced the Valedictory Ceremony. About 50 poets from various tribal communities participated in the 2-day Tribal Poets Meet and recited poems in their native languages.

“The youth must be made aware of tribal freedom fighters and their stories, and efforts must be made to teach the same at schools at the grassroots level. Moreover, the tribal language, culture, and costume speaks volumes about the uniqueness of tribal heritage and their preservation and promotion is a collective responsibility. I urge tribal youth to come forward and participate in such programs in large number which help engage the public, foster inclusivity and celebrate tribal culture”, said Minister Sudam Marndi while addressing the program.

Poets from Binjhal, Desia, Gadaba, Gond, Kharia, Koya, Kui, Kuvi, Saora, Lanjia Saora, Paroja, Munda, Bhumij, Juang, Santali, and Ho communities from across the state mesmerized the audience with thought-provoking poetry on tribal life, culture & heritage. The tribal poets were felicitated on this occasion.

Roopa Roshan Sahoo, Secretary ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department, Govt of Odisha while joining the valedictory function stated that various programs have been organized by the department as part of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebration, supported by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt of India. “The State Level Tribal Poets Meet will strengthen our efforts at the preservation and promotion of the rich tribal literature of the state. We plan to further expand such programs in the days ahead,” said the Secretary.

Eminent Poet Prof Pramod Kumar Parida joined the ceremony as Chief Speaker. Director SCSTRTI Indramani Tripathi in his address highlighted that such initiatives are part of the department’s sustained efforts at preservation and propagation of tribal culture among the masses.

SCSTRTI OSD Samarendra Bhutia conducted the program. Among others, Special Secretary and FA of the department Bijay Basant Khalko, Dy Director Santosh Kumar Rath and senior officials of the department joined the event.