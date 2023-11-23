Vigilance catches GRS while taking Rs 15K bribe in Odisha’s Kalahandi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today arrested a Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS) of Badkorlakot G.P Under Jaypatna Block of Kalahandi district for taking Rs.15,000 bribe to prepare the muster roll and ensure payment to job card holders in MGNREG scheme.

Today i.e. on 23.11.2023, Smt. Margret Panigrahy, GRS of Badkorlakot G.P under Jaypatna Block, Dist-Kalahandi has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs.15,000 from a Job Card Holder in order to prepare the Muster Roll and ensure payment to him and other job card holders in connection with work done under MGNREG scheme in Kalahandi district.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on 23.11.2023 wherein the accused Smt. Margret Panigrahy, GRS was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance in her office room located at Mukhiguda while demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs.15,000 from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Smt.Panigrahy and seized in presence of witnesses. Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the residential house of Smt. Panigrahy at Mukhiguda, Dist-Kalahandi and at Badkorlakot G.P office.

Accused Smt. Margret Panigrahy, GRS has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court. In this connection, Koraput Vigilance PS Case No.36 dated 22.11.2023 U/s 7 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation,