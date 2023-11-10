Fire Razes EV Showroom In Cuttack

Cuttack: A major fire broke out in an EV showroom on Canal Road under Malgodown police station in Cuttack on Friday evening. A total of 15 Electric Vehicles were completely gutted in the fire.

According to Fire Officer Sanjib Kumar Behera, all the furniture and interiors of the showroom were completely burnt, and luckily no one was injured in the incident. He further informed that the fire erupted from the batteries of an EV vehicle due to short-circuit and engulfed the entire showroom.

Biplab Agarwal runs an EV showroom of Pure Company on Canal Road. Today at 6:30 p.m., there was a loud noise in the showroom. At that time, 4 employees of the Showroom were outside for the display of two new EV vehicles for Diwali.

When the staff were busy in the display event, suddenly the showroom caught fire. First, the Chauliaganj fire brigade near Malgodam police station reached the spot and doused the fire. Later, 2 fire brigades arrived from Buxibazar and extinguished the fire.

According to preliminary estimates, property worth Rs 30 lakh has been damaged in the fire.

When asked about the incident, the owner of the showroom Mr Biplab said that 15 EVs inside the showroom were completely destroyed by fire except the 2 EVs displayed outside.