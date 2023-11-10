World Skill Center Unveils ‘Learning Resource Centre’

Bhubaneswar: A ‘Learning Resource Centre’ (LRC) built like an ultramodern library has been inaugurated at the World Skill Center (WSC) in Bhubaneswar.

The facility will immensely benefit students pursuing various advanced courses at World Skill Center.

The LRC was inaugurated by Alka Misra, Chairperson Odisha Skill Development Authority and CEO World Skill Center along with Bruce Poh, CEO ITE Education Services, Singapore. A website of LRC was also unveiled on this occasion.

“The LRC has been developed at World Skill Center in collaboration with Singapore based ITEES, a pioneer in skill training. The advanced facilities made available here will surely broaden the horizon of knowledge in our students. Also, they will learn more about the latest technologies being used around the globe” said Alka Misra.

The LRC is a resource of various books, journals and magazines on different subjects. Special ‘Reading Pods’ have been set up here for the students. Additional advanced facilities like audio visual room and discussion room have also been provided to the students.

A special attraction of the center is AR/VR facility. Through this, the students of World Skill Center can visualise simulations on various subjects having an immersive learning experience adding value to classroom & hands-on learning.

LRC is developed based on modern technology. The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) has been set up for entry and exit to the centre. Also, online kiosks have been provided for easy check-in and check-out of books saving precious learning time.

Representatives from prominent educational institutions & libraries were present in the inaugural ceremony. Addl Secy and COO World Skill Center Pinaki Patnaik, Principal WSC Sangaran Gopal, Dy. Principal WSC Subhanga Kishore Das, Director WSC Academy Suppiah Naggamal, Dy Director WSC Academy Ashutosh NayanDey & CTO World Skill Center Dhananjay Sarangi joined the event.