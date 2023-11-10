‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ Covers All Panchayats; CM Naveen Thanks All

Bhubaneswar: The ‘Ama Odisha Naveen Odisha’ programme has reached all panchayats of the state and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has thanked all for completing the programme in a record 13 days.

The state government’s rural-oriented ambitious scheme ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ started on October 10 and ended on November 10, within a period of one month, the programme was completed in just 13 days.

The programme was launched in Keonjhar and concluded in Jajpur. A total of 16.50 lakh people participated in the programme.

5T and ‘Nabin Odisha’ Chairman VK Pandian thanked all the public, people’s representatives and administrative officials for the success of the programme.

Along with this, the campaign to improve the infrastructure of the new Odisha, strong Odisha, has spread in all districts, blocks, panchayats and villages of the state. 3,397 crore projects are being implemented across the state. The focus of this program is on every panchayat, and every village.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the scheme in Koraput, Nuapada and Jajpur districts on the final day of the program via virtual link from Bhubaneswar today. Each panchayat will get Rs 50 lakhs under the scheme.