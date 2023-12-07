Night Pearl: The Pallid Scops Owls’ Mystery!

The Pallid Scops Owl (Otus brucei) is a diminutive species of Scops Owl found across the Middle East to West and Central Asia, commonly referred to as the Striated Scops Owl.

Distinguished by its petite stature, the Pallid Scops Owl bears a resemblance to the Common Scops Owl, albeit featuring more prominent streaks on its back and less intricate markings. Its habitat spans from the Middle East to West and Central Asia, and during winter, some populations migrate as far as the Arabian Peninsula, Egypt, and India. Typically found in semi-open areas adorned with trees and bushes, this species boasts an estimated range of one to ten million square kilometers.

As a predominantly insectivorous creature, the Pallid Scops Owl sustains itself on a diet comprising insects, lizards, spiders, and small mammals.

This was photographed at Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, India.