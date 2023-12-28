BMC Dumps Garbage In Front Of Electricity Office In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken a step further in its cleanliness drive by dumping a truckload of garbage in front of the electricity department office.

This action was taken as the electricity department staff had failed to clear the cut-down branches of trees from the places where they were cut. The BMC had to engage its staff to take those branches away to keep the place clean. The garbage dumped by the BMC consisted of the collected branches of trees which had been cut to prevent any untoward incident and ensure a smooth power supply.

The action of the BMC has forced the staff of the electricity department to stage a dharna, affecting the official works. They have alleged that the branches that were dumped were not cut by them, and they have video recordings to prove it.