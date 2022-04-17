Fire Breaks Out At Delhi’s Uphaar Cinema

New Delhi: A minor fire broke out inside the Uphaar Cinema near Green Park metro station in Delhi on Sunday morning.

Reportedly, about five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames

According to reports, the incident was reported at around 4.45 am after some of the wooden chairs and furniture inside the Uphaar Cinema theatre caught fire. However, no casualty was reported.

Worth mentioning, the Uphaar Cinema has been shut for more than 20 years after a major fire broke out with nearly about 150 moviegoers trapped inside.

As many as 59 people were killed in the fire on June 13, 1997, and around 100 people were injured in the subsequent stampede.