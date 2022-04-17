India Post to issue stamp to mark 50 yrs of Pandit Jasraj’s ‘Pt Motiram Pt Maniram Sangeet Samaroha’

Hyderabad: Indian Postal Department will issue a stamp to mark 50 years of Pandit Jasraj’s Pt. Motiram Pt. Maniram Sangeet Samaroha. It is an annual classical music festival held every year at Chowmahalla Palace in Hyderabad in November.

The festival was organised by the noted classical singer PandIndiait Jasraj in memory of his father and brother, both classical musicians. The festival was started in 1972.“@IndiaPostOffice will issue a stamp to mark 50 years of “Pandit Jasraj’s Pt. Motiram Pt. Maniram Sangeet Samaroha”, tweeted Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology.

Pandit Jasraj, the 90-year-old music doyen, belonged to the Mewati Gharana. He passed away in August 2020 following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA. He was a recipient of several prestigious accolades including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. Pandit Jasraj is survived by his wife Madhura, son Shaarang and daughter Durga Jasraj, both musicians. After his death, Pandit Jasraj’s mortal remains were brought to Mumbai and last rites took place at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle.