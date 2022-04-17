Olivia Wilde cheers for boyfriend Harry Styles at Coachella 2022

New York: Harry Styles delivered his debut Coachella performance at the 2022 edition of the music festival and received support from his girlfriend Oliva Wilde for the same. The actress and director was seen cheering for Harry at the music festival where the singer was the first headliner on April 15. Wilde was seen in posts shared by attendees on Twitter.

At his Coachella 2022, Harry delivered an energetic performance as he performed his popular hits, as well as his newest release As It Was. In a surprise moment for fans, Harry was also joined by guest Shania Twain as the duo sang duets of the songs Man! I Feel Like a Woman and You’re Still the One on stage. As for Olivia, in a video posted on Twitter from the event, the actress was seen hanging out with l James Corden.

Harry and Olivia started dating in late 2020 after working together on the film Don’t Worry Darling, which has been helmed by Wilde and stars Styles alongside Florence Pugh in lead roles. The duo sparked dating rumours after first being spotted holding hands while attending one of Styles’ close friend’s wedding. Following that the couple’s PDA-filled vacation in Italy confirmed their ongoing romance. The couple has managed to remain extremely private