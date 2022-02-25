‘Fake Doctor’ Ramesh Swain Remanded For 3 More Days
Bhubaneswar: Fraudster Ramesh Chandra Swain was on Friday remanded for three more days in connection with marrying at least 18 women by impersonating as a doctor and conned them for money and other valuables.
Swain was arrested on February 14 following a complaint by one of his wives who had been tracking him.
Reportedly, a Special Team comprising Mahila Police, senior officials of the Twin City police, and professional counsellors have investigated Swain’s case.
It has been alleged that he was residing at a rented house in Patrapada showing fake identity documents in 2021.
Notably, Swain has married more than a dozen women from various cities including Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi.