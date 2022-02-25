Two LeT Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district today.

Actin on specific input about the presence of terrorists, a cordon and search operation was launched in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces.

In retaliation, two terrorists were killed. However, the identity of the militants was not known immediately.