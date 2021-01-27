Expansion of Nalco’s Angul plant on cards: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that expansion of Nalco’s Angul plant will be done shortly.

He said Minister of Coal, Mines Prahlad Joshi has written to him in this regards. It may be recalled that on January 4 Pradhan has written to Minister of Coal, Mines Prahlad Joshi to raise the annual production from 0.46 MT to 1 MT. Joshi in his letter has informed Pradhan that the Centre attaches top priority to Nalco plant at Angul and its capacity will be increased.

Joshi said in his letter that the DPR has been prepared and added this will be a part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Smelter plant at Angul is taking up Brownfield expansion along with the feeder Captive power plant. The Smelter Unit and the coal block logistics will greatly benefit from the proposed expansion.